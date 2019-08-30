Malaysian husband, wife found dead in luggage bags

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian couple was found murdered this week, with their bodies stuffed into two suitcases, said police.

A woman, identified by the police as Tan Siew Mee, 52, was first found by two telecommunication company workers who were inspecting underground cable works in Shah Alam, Selangor, at about 5.30am on Monday (Aug 26).

One of the technicians noticed a foul smell coming from a dark brown luggage bag thrown inside a drain.

The technician also noticed blood near the bag, and could make out the figure of a person inside, with the head wrapped with a black plastic bag, said the police.

The technician immediately contacted the authorities.

A post-mortem report on Tan, who was working as a restaurant manager at a shopping centre in the suburb of Subang Jaya, found 13 stab wounds on her chest and stomach.

There is also a slash wound on her neck, which the authorities believed were inflicted by a sharp weapon.

"The cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds to the abdomen' and the victim was believed to have died more than 72 hours when her body was found on Monday," said Shah Alam police chief Baharudin Mat Taib.

He said Tan's friend lodged a police report last Saturday after failing to contact her friend, while attempts to reach Tan's husband were also unsuccessful.

After the discovery of Tan's body, police managed to arrest two suspects believed to be involved in the woman's death.

The suspects then led the police to discover the body of Tan's husband, Lim Ah Kee @ Lim Kok Hoe.

Lim's body was also found stuffed in a suitcase which was dumped in Shah Alam.

Mr Baharudin said the suspects are foreigners and believed to have been Lim's house tenants.

He added that the police are in the midst of locating the weapons used and gathering other crucial evidence.