Malaysian Parliament meeting postponed to Sept 13

PETALING JAYA(THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The next Parliament meeting - the year's new session - originally set for Sept 6 has been postponed to Sept 13, says Lower House secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

In a letter late on Monday (Aug 30), Dr Nizam said the postponement was made in accordance with the Standing Order 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat.

"In accordance with the Standing Order 11(2) of the Dewan Rakyat, the first meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament initially planned to start on Sept 6 until Sept 30 has been postponed to Sept 13 until Oct 12," he said.

The parliamentary meeting that will take place for 17 days from Sept 13 to Oct 12 will start with the King's Royal Address.

The meeting will also include debates on the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Malaysia's new Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were previously sworn in before the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, at the national palace on Monday.

The Cabinet line-up was announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Friday, seven days after he took the oath of office as the ninth premier before the King on Aug 20.

Mr Ismail was unable to attend the swearing-in of the ministers as he is under quarantine following close contact with a Covid-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday. His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine.