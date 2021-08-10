Malaysian opposition adds to Umno's numbers rejecting PM Muhyiddin in bid to press for his ouster

KUALA LUMPUR - As Umno made public signed letters withdrawing support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that were sent to the palace last week, opposition parties have also ramped up pressure by writing to the King on Monday (Aug 9), underlining the belief that the embattled Malaysian premier does not enjoy a majority in Parliament, despite claiming so in his audience with the King last week.

The Straits Times understands that letters representing the 105 MPs of the opposition to add on to the 13 Umno statutory declarations are an effort to coax Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah to request that the Prime Minister resign when they meet again on Wednesday, ahead of a Cabinet meeting.