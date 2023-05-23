Malaysian minister says anti-scalping law could be in the works after Coldplay ticket outcry

KUALA LUMPUR - Several provisions of the law will be studied to prevent scalping in Malaysia, said the country’s communications and digital minister.

At a joint press conference with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry at Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Fahmi Fadzil said it will be an inter-agency effort, with investigations first being conducted into scalpers selling Coldplay concert tickets.

The findings will then be used to see what amendments are needed to the legal framework to prevent further occurrences, he added.

“There are currently no anti-scalping laws.

“In countries like the United States and Australia, there are (agencies) to handle... scalping incidents there.

“We will study their initiatives as well,” said Mr Fahmi.

He added that a meeting with Coldplay concert organiser Live Nation Malaysia on Monday found that e-tickets for the concert have yet to be released.

“If anyone has bought tickets from online sellers, with tickets also sent, lodge a report with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry,” he said.

Mr Fahmi said the organiser stated that 71,000 tickets were put up for sale, with 26,000 buyers successfully making transactions.

However, he added, the organiser could not pinpoint which buyers were bots and which ones were actual people.

Both ministries and the concert organiser will work together to identify the scalpers, he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry had already received 28 reports on scalpers reselling Coldplay tickets.

“The reports, however, are general (claims) that the tickets are being sold online and not lodged by victims themselves.

“The enforcement authorities will also be working with the concert organiser to identify accounts believed to be scalpers,” he said, adding that the matter will be investigated under the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

With all tickets for the concert sold out, scalpers are having a field day, with one offering tickets for as much as RM43,000 (S$12,700) each on an online marketplace. Official prices for the event ranged from RM228 to RM3,000.

The post later said the ticket was “locked” at RM55,200, but it has since been deleted.

The popular British band will be performing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22 as part of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

It is Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK