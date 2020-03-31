Malaysian minister draws flak for donning hazmat suit during coronavirus disinfection exercise

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has drawn criticism from her former party colleague for turning up in a full personal protective equipment (PPE) suit during a sanitation exercise aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Johor Baru Member of Parliament Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir said the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, during which restrictions on movement and travel have been in place to contain the outbreak, was not the time for politicians to seek cheap publicity.

"At this crucial hour, the minister shouldn't waste time and gather crowds for launching events with gimmicks," Mr Akmal said in a statement on Tuesday (March 31).

"She should skip the stunts so that her PPE (suit) and the officers can be used to support our frontliners, " he added.

Ms Zuraida was among a group of PKR lawmakers who defected to join Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional alliance last month.

He also said her participation in the sanitation exercise on Monday contributed to the issue of the PPE shortage nationwide.

"The minister, who is not involved as a front-liner, will also cause a waste of resources in government hospitals, which are facing shortages of PPEs. In fact, some officers are even forced to use plastic bags as PPE to carry out their duties, " he said.

Mr Akmal was referring to a disinfection exercise conducted by Ms Zuraida's ministry in Petaling Jaya.

He also said her participation contributed to a wastage of manpower, as officers were required to adhere to certain government protocols for a ministerial event.

"For example, some officers who should have been working were forced to be used for escort purposes and to assist the minister in the gimmick, " he added.

Malaysia on Monday began conducting mass disinfection efforts in areas such as public markets, parks, places of worship and police stations as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has already infected more than 2,600 people in the country and killed at least 37.

Major public cleaning and sanitisation exercises have started in six areas identified as red zones for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. They include Lembah Pantai, Petaling Jaya, Hulu Langat, Seremban, Johor Baru and Kluang.

The sanitation exercises will eventually cover more than 47 red and orange zone areas nationwide.