Malaysia starts nationwide disinfection efforts to prevent coronavirus spread

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has started sanitising some high-risk areas as part of a nationwide disinfection operation beginning on Monday (March 30) aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the national Bernama news agency reported.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) on Sunday conducted a mass disinfection exercise in the capital, particularly around the Sri Petaling area where a religious gathering at a mosque in February led to the spread of most of the country's coronavirus infections.

Over in Perak, local authorities have carried out disinfection operations in areas such as public markets, parks, places of worship and police stations. The Ipoh train station and Tapah district police headquarters were disinfected by the Hazardous Materials unit and the Fire and Rescue Department on Sunday.

Similar clean-up operations focusing on markets, public toilets, food stalls, bus stations and jetties also took place in Selangor, Melaka and Johor.

States that will start the disinfection exercise on Monday include Penang, Terengganu and Kedah.

Malaysia on March 18 began imposing movement and travel curbs to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The Restriction of Movement Order banned mass gatherings - including religious, sporting, social and cultural events - and shut schools, universities and businesses except for essential services such as supermarkets, healthcare, transportation.

The order has since been extended from March 31 to April 14.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for violating the restrictions, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday, including 649 people who were detained last Saturday.

The country has reported more than 30 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,400 cases, making up the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.