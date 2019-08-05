Malaysian King again stops motorcade to check on accident victim

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin once again showed his caring side when he stopped his motorcade to check on an accident victim while en route to an event.

The King, or Yang di-Pertuan Agong, was on the way to officiate an exhibition at Muzium Negara on Monday (Aug 5), when his convoy came across a car that had crashed by the side of the road at 10.45am.

Palace officials said Sultan Abdullah saw a Toyota Vios had collided with the guardrail along the slip road leading to the Sultan Abdul Halim highway near Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur.

Videos on the Istana Negara's official Instagram page showed Sultan Abdullah getting out of the car and asking the female victim if she was okay.

His motorcade, including uniformed guards, stopped and waited as he spent a few minutes talking to the victim.

His Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Iskandar, was also riding with him but stayed in the car.

After making sure that everyone was safe, Sultan Abdullah returned to his vehicle and resumed his drive to Muzium Negara.

His gesture was praised by Malaysians who were touched by his humility and kindness, despite his royal status.

"Daulat Tuanku (Long live the King), and thanks for being such a wonderful King for the people," commented an Instagram user.

This was not the first time Sultan Abdullah has stopped to check on an accident victim.

On June 26, offered to help an accident victim when he was on his way to a pre-cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister.