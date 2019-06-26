Malaysian King stops motorcade by road to check on accident victim

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian motorist caught in an accident in Putrajaya on Wednesday morning (June 26) was offered help by a most unexpected person - the King.

Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, who was on his way to a weekly pre-cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, stopped his car to offer help to the accident victim.

Several photos of Sultan Abdullah standing by the road checking on the driver while his bodyguards looked on were posted on the Istana Negara's Instagram page.

"His Majesty was on his journey to Istana Melawati, Putrajaya for a pre-cabinet meeting with YAB Prime Minister when the motorcade stumbled upon the accident," it said.

"Fortunately, the driver Puan Jasliza Jamil suffered only minor injuries," it added.

Just last Friday (June 21), Sultan Abdullah was seen at a KFC outlet in Temerloh, in his home state of Pahang, queuing up for food just like any other customer.

Malaysians had responded by saying they were touched by the King's humility.