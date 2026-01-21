Malaysian government to license KL malls as transport hubs for express buses from S’pore

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Singaporeans travelling into Malaysia via express bus can soon expect more drop-off options in Kuala Lumpur’s Klang Valley, as the Malaysian government looks to allow selected malls in the capital to double as transport hubs.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Jan 21 t hat public transport hub licences will be issued to major shopping malls, reported local news site New Straits Times (NST).

The malls being considered include LaLaport Transport Hub at Mitsui Shopping Park, LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre , IOI City Mall in Putrajaya , Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama.

“However, these malls must first upgrade their facilities and ensure passenger safety before they can be licensed,” Mr Loke reportedly said.

He was visiting LaLaport Transport Hub, which is expected to be licensed a s early as February.

“LaLaport is a specialised hub focused mainly on KL-Singapore services, aimed at attracting tourists directly into the city centre,” Mr Loke was quoted as saying by NST.

“Similarly, locations like 1 Utama have been operating informally as drop-off points. We now want to upgrade and formally license them as public transport hubs to ensure safety.”

Mr Loke said express buses, or private coach services, operating the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route previously stopped at locations considered unsuitable and unsafe for passengers to disembark, such as Berjaya Times Square and Corus Hotel .

This practice was stopped by th e Road and Transport Department , reported local media The Star.

Mr Loke on Jan 21 also noted frustrations among bus operators that they were forced to move to large terminals such as Terminal Bersepadu Selatan or Terminal Bersepadu Gombak , which are about 15km and 17km away, respectively, from the KL city centre.



“While these are major terminals, and operators are encouraged to use them, certain specialised services – such as the KL-Singapore express buses carrying many tourists – prefer to stop within the city centre,” he said, according to NST.

LaLaport currently serves sightseeing buses and Bus On Demand, an app-based shuttle service using minivans.

Mr Loke said LaLaport is off limits to express bus operators until the licensing process and facilities upgrade are completed, reported The Star.

“I have given feedback that further improvements to the hub must include better signage, additional display screens and a bigger waiting lounge,” he was quoted as saying.