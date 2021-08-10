Malaysian fans and artistes mourn death of singer Siti Sarah, who died of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysians and fellow artistes have taken to social media to convey their condolences following the news of the death of popular singer Siti Sarah, who died of Covid-19, three days after giving birth.

The 36-year-old singer died on Monday (Aug 9) at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre, her comedian husband Shahmira Muhammad, better known as Shuib Sepahtu, shared on Instagram.

She was eight months pregnant with her fourth child. The baby son - named Ayash Affan - was saved via a three-hour surgery on Aug 6.

She was hospitalised on Aug 4, after experiencing severe coughing and a lack of oxygen levels. She was put in an induced coma on the same day of her hospitalisation.

Her husband and their three children were confirmed to have contracted the virus since July 25 after undergoing screening tests when their maid tested positive for the virus.

Actress Hannah Delish tweeted: "All my strength, love & prayers to Siti Sarah's family during this heartbroken time. May Almighty Allah grant her eternal peace."

YouTuber Jin Lim (aka Jinnyboy) wrote: "Rest in peace Siti Sarah. Prayers out to the family. Such sad news to wake up to."

Journalist Norman Goh, of the political podcast Bicara Minggu Ini, tweeted: "Really sad to hear the passing of Siti Sarah from Covid-19. I cannot imagine her young kids and her newly born child without (their) mother. It's really devastating. Takziah to her family, my sincere condolences."

Many fans have also expressed their shock at Siti Sarah's passing, highlighting a mother's instinct in wanting to save her child first and foremost, referring to her as a "strong woman" and "strong mother".

A fan wrote: "Waking up to this heartbreaking news, Siti Sarah, she's truly a fighter may Allah grant her the highest stages in Jannah; we all know that Sarah is such a good wife and mother."

The Malaysian King and Queen also expressed their condolences to Siti Sarah's family, Bernama reported.

The Palace, in a statement on its Facebook page on Monday, stated: "Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss.

"Their Majesties pray for her soul to be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous."