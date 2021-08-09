Malaysian singer Siti Sarah dies of Covid-19 three days after giving birth

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of Covid-19 on Monday morning (Aug 9), three days after delivering her fourth child. She was 36.

Her husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu, 36, posted on Instagram: "5.15 in the morning, 9 August. My angel of heaven has gone forever. Do recite Al-Fatihah for her."

Siti Sarah was hospitalised on Aug 4 after experiencing severe coughing and decreasing oxygen levels.

She was put in an induced coma on the same day and had to undergo an emergency caesarean section two days later to save her baby boy, whom she named Ayash Affan.

According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, the singer, her husband and three children aged between six and 10 had tested positive for the virus on July 25. They reportedly caught it from a domestic helper of the family.

Known for her ballads such as Kesetiaan and Semakin, the popular singer was still active on Instagram last week, looking healthy as she shared recipes and make-up tips.

On Aug 1 and July 26, she uploaded videos of her husband and children getting tested for Covid-19.

She wrote in her caption that it was very difficult to watch her children crying as they took the tests and that she was worried about them and the baby she was carrying.