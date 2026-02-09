First S’porean charged under Malaysia’s new anti-littering law fined, ordered to do community service

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Singaporean Mohamed Nuh Qurasaini Kayat (in black mask) was fined and sentenced to four hours of community service for littering a cigarette butt in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 9.

– A Singaporean man was fined RM1,500 (S$484) and ordered to perform four hours of community service by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court after he pleaded guilty to littering in Malaysia’s capital on New Year’s Day 2026.

This is the first time a Singaporean litterbug has been punished under Malaysia’s new law, which came into force on Jan 1 , requiring offenders to carry out community service, such as sweeping streets and cleaning drains and public toilets.

On Feb 9, Singaporean Mohamed Nuh Qurasaini Kayat, 25, was charged over throwing a cigarette butt in a public place instead of a designated container near a 7-Eleven convenience store in Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

If he fails to pay the fine, the offender will be sentenced to one month’s imprisonment. The community service is to be completed within one month of sentencing.

As Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin recorded the guilty plea and asked whether there was any appeal before passing sentence, Mohamed claimed that he did not see any dustbin on the day of the offence.



“In Singapore, we learn not to throw cigarette butts on the floor. In the early morning, I did not see any dustbin. I saw cigarette butts on the floor, so I chose to throw mine on the floor,” he said.

Under the law, offenders may face fines of up to RM2,000. The court may impose a community service order of up to six months, involving work not exceeding 12 hours in total.

Malaysia waste management agency SWCorp is responsible for pressing the charge. More than 10 SWCorp officers were present.

Speaking to reporters, SWCorp CEO Khalid Mohamed said that 17 offenders will carry out community service on Feb 13 across five locations.

A total of 644 offence notices were issued as at Feb 9 morning – 500 to Malaysians and 144 to foreigners. Cigarette butt littering accounted for most offences.

“We do not practise favouritism. We will take action against anyone who throws rubbish in unauthorised places in Malaysia,” he added.

Mr Khalid said there were sufficient facilities for rubbish disposal, and urged the public to hold on to things first and not litter if there is no dustbin in the vicinity.

On the possibility of imposing travel restrictions on foreign offenders before charging, he said discussions are ongoing with the Immigration Department of Malaysia.



SWCorp ran its first simulation of the Community Service Order on Jan 20 in Johor Bahru. The offenders were given masks, gloves and green vests with the words “Community Service Order” printed on them.



They were then issued straw brooms, dustpans and litter-picking sticks, before being tasked with removing rubbish from public walkways under the supervision of officers and in full public view.



Cones and signboards informed the public of the area being cleaned under the order.