Malaysian cops probe firebrand preacher Zakir Naik after 115 police reports filed against him

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is under investigation for the intent to provoke a breach of the peace, Malaysian police have said.

"We have opened an investigation paper based on a report made in Gombak. Around 115 reports have been lodged on the matter so far," said Federal CID director Huzir Mohamed during a press conference on Thursday (Aug 15) at the Selangor police headquarters.

Mr Zakir had called on the Malaysian Chinese to "go back" first, as they were the "old guests" of the country during a religious talk titled "Executive Talk bersama Dr Zakir Naik" in Kota Baru, Kelantan, in response to calls for his own deportation.

His speech at the same venue was also condemned by many parties after he compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India, saying that the Hindus here enjoyed more than 100 per cent rights in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India.

Mr Zakir, who is an Indian citizen, has stirred controversy in Malaysia with his open evangelism criticising non-Muslims.

He is wanted in India on corruption charges but he was not deported, with certain parties saying that the charges were trumped-up.

The televangelist is also barred from entering Singapore.

With contribution from The Straits Times