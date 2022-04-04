Malaysia warns of $640,000 fines for operators who sell RON95 petrol to foreign vehicle owners

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has warned petrol station operators against selling subsidised petrol to foreign-registered vehicles, with a minister saying they could be fined up to RM2 million (S$643,200).

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said both fuel companies and petrol station operators near the Singapore border have been repeatedly told about the ban which prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

The ban has been in place since August 1, 2010.

"The ministry has also ordered all state ministry offices bordering Singapore and Thailand to intensify monitoring and inspections as well as to take stern action against any party," that violated the law, Datuk Seri Alexander was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, individuals can be fined up to RM1 million, or jailed three years or both if found guilty while entities and companies can be fined a maximum of RM2 million.

Bernama said the issue became a hot topic after footage of vehicles with Singapore-registered plates fuelling up with yellow petrol pump nozzles went viral on social media.

Former prime minister Najib Razak shared a photo of a man refuelling a Singapore-registered car with a yellow nozzle.

In Malaysia, yellow nozzles on petrol pumps are used to dispense RON95 petrol.

This comes as both Malaysia and Singapore fully reopened their land borders on April 1 for the first time in two years.

Mr Alexander said his ministry's enforcement division has been instructed to probe the matter as well as to conduct periodic monitoring of petrol stations' activities, especially those near border states.