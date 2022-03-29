Travellers flying into Malaysia must take several steps before arriving, minister says

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - International travellers arriving in Malaysia from Friday (April 1) will need to take several steps before being allowed into the country.

Fully-vaccinated travellers flying into Malaysia will not be quarantined any more from Friday, as the country is fully reopening its borders after two years.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said: "Before departure, download the MySejahtera (tracking) app and register an account.

"Tap on the Travel icon and fill up the pre-departure form.

"Take a PCR test within two days of departure and travel only if you test negative."

He said in a video posted on his ministry's Facebook that short-term foreign visitors are also required to have Covid-19 travel insurance.

He said once all is done, the vaccination certificate can be verified at this website.

"Once in Malaysia, it is really straightforward. Get your passport stamped, grab your luggage, and off you go.

"The only other thing to do is to take a supervised RTK-Ag test within 24 hours of arrival at any private health facility or at the airport.

"Keep face masks on and have a wonderful stay," added Khairy, ending the session with "Selamat Datang" or Welcome to Malaysia.