How Russia's invasion of Ukraine is tearing apart the global food system

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The global food system is under threat as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world's major bread baskets in jeopardy.

Here are the latest developments and their far-reaching impacts:

Food inflation

The Ukraine war threatens staple crops from Europe's key grain-growing regions, which means escalating food prices that have already been plaguing consumers around the world could get worse, raising the threat of a full-blown hunger crisis. The United Nations warned that already-record global food costs could surge another 22 per cent as war stifles trade and slashes future harvests.

Grains are the staples that feed the world, with wheat, corn and rice accounting for more than 40 per cent of all calories consumed.

Higher shipping costs, energy inflation, extreme weather and labour shortages have made it harder to produce food. And supply is shrinking: grain stockpiles are poised for a fifth straight annual decline, according to the International Grains Council. The war in Ukraine stands to only push prices up further, sending hunger to unprecedented levels.

Global food prices are at all-time highs, with a benchmark UN index soaring more than 40 per cent over the past two years. Food insecurity has doubled in that period, and 45 million people are estimated to be on the brink of famine. Agricultural markets are also soaring. Wheat hit an all-time record in Chicago last Tuesday (March 8). Corn and soybeans are trading near multiyear highs.

Food protectionism

Governments are taking steps to keep food supplies closer to home, a move likely to prolong food inflation. Hungary, Indonesia and Argentina are among a cluster of countries that have imposed trade barriers on agricultural exports ranging from wheat to cooking oil in an attempt to suppress domestic prices and safeguard local food supplies after Russia's invasion led to widespread panic about shortages.

Russia added to this spate of protectionism when it signalled plans to restrict trade of some raw materials. A major Ukraine food exporter, MHP SE, pivoted to supplying the Ukrainian army and civilians in bombed-out cities.

Trade restrictions could cause international prices to rise even higher due to tightening global supplies, according to Mr Steve Mathews, head of strategy at Gro Intelligence. "It adds greatly to the inflationary concerns," he said.

Other global suppliers might take strides to fill stockpile shortfalls. India, for example, has increased wheat shipments in recent years and could boost exports to a record seven million tonnes if the conflict drags on.

But many nations that could typically offset shortages are themselves facing production problems. In Brazil, a major supplier of corn and soybeans, crippling drought has parched crops. Dry weather also wilted fields in Canada and parts of the United States last year. North American farmers could see current prices as a reason to plant more in the coming weeks, but it will be months before those acres get harvested.