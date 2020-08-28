Malaysia to extend movement curbs to Dec 31, says PM Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced that he is extending the country's movement curbs to Dec 31, as the country continues in its effort to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government's recovery movement control order (recovery MCO) started on June 10 with most sectors of the economy reopened, but with health protocols strictly in place.

These include social distancing, and visitors having their temperatures checked when entering public buildings, restaurants and shopping centres.

The country's borders remain generally shut to outsiders and Malaysians are not allowed to travel freely abroad, except for controlled movements of those in Johor who work in Singapore.

The decision to extend the MCO took into account the recent emergence of new clusters and the number of daily new cases, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a special address to the nation broadcast live on television on Friday (Aug 28).

He said that while the nation has handled the crisis well, the ongoing recent spikes have raised concerns that the pandemic has yet to run its cause.

He said the government needed to continue to be able to enforce the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to handle outbreaks when they occur.

“This means the government still needs legal mechanisms to continue its efforts to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

“Thus, in the interest of everyone, the government has decided that the recovery MCO will be extended to Dec 31, 2020," he said.

On June 7, the Prime Minister announced that the recovery MCO would replace the earlier conditional MCO from June 10, after Malaysia successfully contained the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The recovery MCO was initially due to end next Monday.

Malaysia on Friday reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 9,306 since the outbreak began.

There were no new reported deaths from the coronavirus with the death toll remaining at 125.