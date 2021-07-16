Malaysia to end strict Covid-19 movement curbs for Selangor, KL

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will end the strict movement curbs imposed on most of Selangor state and parts of Kuala Lumpur from midnight on Friday (July 16), despite those areas being the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 infections.

In a statement on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: "The special National Security Council meeting (today) has studied presentations from the Health Ministry regarding the current situation and has agreed not to extend the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in all the subdistricts involved."

The curbs were first imposed two weeks ago after the areas recorded average cases of between 1,800 and 1,900 daily.

Since then, infections have continued to climb.

On Friday, Selangor contributed 5,512 cases to the nationwide tally of 12,541 new Covid-19 infections. The state's cumulative cases stand at 312,606.

Malaysia has been recording five-figure new daily cases for four consecutive days, hitting a record high of 13,215 infections on Thursday.

The EMCO, which covers 34 of Selangor's subdistricts, was imposed on July 3.

Residents were not allowed to leave their homes except to buy essential items and attend to medical matters, including vaccinations.