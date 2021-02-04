Malaysia takes tougher approach to ensure MCO compliance as number of Covid-19 cases remains high

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is taking a tougher approach to ensure compliance with its coronavirus lockdown, including shutting down businesses that failed to comply with strict health guidelines, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday (Feb 4).

The army, which has been helping police man roadblocks in the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), will be given powers to make arrests, he said in a pre-recorded message aired over television and on social media.

The government plans to raise fines for repeat offenders of the MCO and jail them for certain offences, he said.

Dozens of people typically get hauled up and fined daily, mostly at roadblocks and when the authorities do spot checks on business premises.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin also sought to allay concerns over the country's Covid-19 infections, saying that 500,000 front-liners will start getting vaccinations by the end of February.

The premier also shared a glimmer of good news as much of the country entered its fourth week of a six-week MCO, saying that the curve was flattening in a number of states.

"The enforcement of the MCO has resulted in a positive effect in some states such as Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Pahang, which have begun to show a trend of daily cases which is increasingly flat," he said.

But he noted that the number of infections continued to rise in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Daily cases in Malaysia mostly stayed above 3,000 a day in the last three weeks, and hit a record 5,728 on Saturday.

The country logged 4,284 cases on Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 226,912, with a daily record tally of 18 deaths to bring total Covid-19 fatalities to 809.