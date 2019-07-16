Malaysia says Singaporeans have the most overdue traffic summonses among visitors

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Singaporean drivers have the highest number of overdue traffic summonses compared to those from other neighbouring countries, says Malaysia's Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias.

He said that there are 136,601 overdue traffic summonses and 2,131 arrest warrants issued to Singaporeans between 2014 and 2018.

"Brunei is second with 40,101 overdue summonses, while Thailand is third with 24,651," he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman on Tuesday (July 16).

Datuk Azisman said that a special operation was conducted between July 12 and 14 in Kedah, Perlis and Perak to address the issue.

He added that this type of operation would be conducted continually to reduce the amount of overdue summonses.

"We hope the operation will get foreign offenders to settle their summonses and not repeat their mistakes while visiting this country," said Datuk Azisman.

He said that Malaysia was in favour of implementing a system similar to Singapore's, where foreign vehicles with outstanding summonses are denied entry.

Meanwhile, Selangor had the highest number of fatal traffic accidents as of June 2019, said Datuk Azisman.

He added that 537 deaths were recorded in Selangor between January and June 2019, with 3,071 fatalities nationwide.

He said motorcyclists made up 1,984 or 64.6 per cent of the total figure of fatalities recorded and advised road users to keep to the speed limit and obey traffic rules.

Datuk Azisman also suggested that it would be beneficial for the police if small accidents did not require police reports for insurance claims.

He explained that while cases involving fatalities required lengthy police investigations and follow-up action, smaller collisions could be settled by the respective insurance companies.

He noted that a lot of work would be required to implement such a system, but added that it has been done before in some foreign countries.

"As of now, every accident reported goes through to the police. It would be helpful if smaller cases - like those with damage less than RM1,000 (S$330)- are handled by the insurance companies," he said.