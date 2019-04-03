50 Malaysian vehicles turned away so far after foreign motorists with outstanding fines denied entry: ICA

SINGAPORE - Fifty Malaysia-registered vehicles have been denied entry into Singapore at both land checkpoints as of 8am on Wednesday (April 3), after new measures took effect on Monday.

In a release on Wednesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) said that the clearance time for incoming vehicles at the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints has not been affected as a result of turning away foreign vehicles with outstanding fines.

All vehicles denied entry are diverted to separate parking spaces to be processed, which does not affect the flow of other traffic, the authority said.

The move to deny foreign vehicles with outstanding fines - for traffic, parking or vehicular emission offences - entry into Singapore was announced in February and kicked in on Monday.

As of February, drivers of foreign vehicles had accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.

Congestion at the Singapore land checkpoints were reportedly worse than usual on Monday, according to Malaysian paper The Star.

In its release, ICA said it will continue to monitor the impact of the new policy on the traffic situation at the land checkpoints, and seek the cooperation of foreign motorists to settle outstanding fines promptly.

It added that traffic at the land checkpoints can be affected by many different factors, such as peak hour travel, school holidays and events like the ongoing Qing Ming Festival.

ICA monitors arrival and departure traffic conditions in real-time across different modes of transport and adjusts its deployment of resources accordingly, the authority said.