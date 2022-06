KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's top telecommunications companies have agreed on terms to share ownership of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-controlled company that will deploy the country's much-delayed 5G mobile network.

Industry sources told The Straits Times that a non-binding term sheet had been agreed upon by six telcos ahead of a June 30 deadline and a shareholders agreement for a stake in DNB is set to be inked early next month.