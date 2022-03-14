Kuala Lumpur to share sole 5G entity with telcos, say sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to offer telecommunications firms stakes in the state-owned fifth-generation (5G) cellular network in the face of pressure to hand much-coveted control of the hyper-fast service to the private sector.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the closely watched Cabinet decision made last Friday (March 11) told The Straits Times that the option to open up Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) was preferred to allowing telcos to launch competing infrastructure as proposed by the country's four biggest mobile service providers.