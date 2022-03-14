Kuala Lumpur to share sole 5G entity with telcos, say sources

The option to open up Digital Nasional Berhad was preferred to allowing telcos to launch competing infrastructure. PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
50 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to offer telecommunications firms stakes in the state-owned fifth-generation (5G) cellular network in the face of pressure to hand much-coveted control of the hyper-fast service to the private sector.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the closely watched Cabinet decision made last Friday (March 11) told The Straits Times that the option to open up Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) was preferred to allowing telcos to launch competing infrastructure as proposed by the country's four biggest mobile service providers.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top