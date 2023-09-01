Malaysia’s Klang River shedding murky past

SELANGOR - The once severely polluted 56km stretch of the Klang River has finally been given a chance to leave its murky past behind.

The river is undergoing a massive improvement, with the main focus given to fishing out riverine rubbish supervised by Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd (LLSB), which is the Selangor state government’s master developer in rejuvenating and giving the Klang River a new lease of life.

According to LLSB managing director Syaiful Azmen Nordin, the total amount of rubbish collected from the river since 2019 until June this year was a whopping 87,682 tonnes.

“We are cleaning up the river with several river cleaning infrastructure, including seven log booms along the river stretch.

“These river cleaning infrastructures are complemented by two units of the Interceptor placed in two locations along the river,” said Mr Syaiful Azmen.

The Interceptor is a solar-powered river cleaning machine, which is the brainchild of Dutch-based non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup, that is dedicated to clearing plastic from the oceans of the world.

The two units, Interceptor 002 and Interceptor 005, are located at the river stretch behind Masjid Bandar Diraja Klang and near Jambatan Parang in Port Klang, respectively.

“The first unit has been here since 2019 and the second one came in 2021,” said Mr Syaiful Azmen, who added that the first unit was sponsored by The Ocean Cleanup and its maintenance covered by Westports Malaysia.

The second unit’s maintenance was being taken care of by LLSB itself, he added. Named Interceptor 005, the second unit is sponsored by British rock band Coldplay, which is scheduled to perform in KL in November.

“Sponsorships are managed by The Ocean Cleanup, and they informed us that Coldplay had sponsored the second unit,” said Mr Syaiful Azmen, adding that the band carries out various philanthropic activities and has thrown its support behind The Ocean Cleanup to clear the world’s oceans of plastic.

On the sponsorship of Interceptor 005, Coldplay has been quoted as saying: “Without action, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, which is why The Ocean Cleanup’s work is so vital. We’re proud to sponsor Interceptor 005, which will catch thousands of tonnes of waste before it reaches the ocean.”

But many, including the group’s fans, may not be aware of Coldplay’s pivotal role in the cleaning of one of Malaysia’s foremost waterways.