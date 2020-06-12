Malaysia reports 33 new coronavirus cases; many mosques reopen for Friday prayers

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - Malaysia reported 33 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday (June 12), taking the cumulative total to 8,402 infections.

The Health Ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 119.

The country on Thursday (June 11) reported 31 new cases), marking a return to double figures, after three consecutive days of single-digit daily cases from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many mosques around the country opened up its doors for the weekly Friday prayers for the first time in three months, when movement curbs were imposed on March 18 to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

These houses of worship must be located in so-called green zones - districts with zero Covid-19 cases.

The government allowed up to a third of the capacity of each mosque that were reopened, and congregants must put on masks and stand 2-3m apart from one another. Other mosques only allowed up to 40 people inside.

The government also recently allowed 174 non-Muslim houses of worship to resume operations from Wednesday (June 10), if they are located in green zones.

The maximum number of attendees is limited to 30 people, subject to the size of the premises.

The houses of worship allowed to reopen included those grouped under Fo Guang Shan, the Titular Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, National Evangelical Christian Fellowship Malaysia, Malaysia Hindu Sangam, the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council, and the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia.

