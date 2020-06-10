Malaysia reports two new Covid-19 cases, lowest since beginning of movement curbs

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia recorded two new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (June 10), taking the total number of infections to 8,338 cases.

This is the third day in a row where the number of new cases is in single digits, and the lowest figure since the movement control order (MCO) phase began on March 18.

Malaysia reported seven new coronavirus cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

Of the two new cases, one was an imported case involving a returning Malaysian who was infected abroad, said Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The sole locally transmitted case involved a non-Malaysian who was a close contact of a positive case in Kuching, Sarawak, Datuk Noor Hisham said at the ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing.

He also said 39 more patients have been discharged, which means 7,014 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

Malaysia's Covid-19 recovery rate is now at 84.12 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are now 1,206 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities. Five patients are currently treated at intensive care units and none are on ventilator support.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced one new death, which involved a 61-year-old man with a history of diabetes and kidney disease.

He had attended the Masjid Jamek Seri Petaling religious gathering and had been treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since March 15. He died on June 10.

Malaysia began its first day of recovery MCO, or RMCO, on Wednesday. This is scheduled to end on Aug 31.

Under the RMCO phase, social distancing rules continue to apply, but many more sectors will be reopened, including schools, and social activities allowed.

Border controls on outsiders continue to be enforced, but interstate and domestic travel is now allowed, and barbers and hairdressers have reopened.