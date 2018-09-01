Malaysia police looking for 2 witnesses for Kim Jong Nam murder trial

SHAH ALAM - Malaysia police are looking for two Indonesian women to appear as witnesses in the Kim Jong Nam murder trial, Malaysia media reported on Saturday (Sept 1).

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said in a statement the two women are Raisa Rinda Salma, 24, passport no. B2421541, and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33, passport no. B0464727, Bernama news agency said.

Both witnesses could not be contacted, Fadzil was quoted as saying. Their last address was given as Flamingo Hotel, Ampang.

Fadzil urged anyone who knows or has information on the women to call senior investigating officer, ASP Wan Azirul Nizam from the CID of Sepang district police headquarters at 017-655 6575, or report to any nearest police station.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died after his face was smeared with VX, a nerve agent banned by the United Nations, at the Kuala Lumpur international airport on Feb 13 last year.

Last month, a Malaysian judge ordered Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, a Vietnamese, to enter their defences on charges of murdering Kim Jong Nam.

The murder was a "well-planned conspiracy between the women and the four North Koreans at large", trial judge Azmi Ariffin said in a ruling that took more than two hours to read.

Siti Aisyah and Doan, both in their 20s, have pleaded not guilty, saying they thought they were involved in a prank for a reality TV show.

The Shah Alam high court has set dates for the women to take the stand between November and next February.