Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin may unveil new Cabinet on Monday

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - All the talk and speculation about the new Cabinet will soon be over, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce his new ministers and deputy ministers on Monday (March 9).

The Prime Minister will present his Cabinet line-up in an audience with the King, Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Ahmad Shah, at 11am. If the King gives his consent, which he usually does, Mr Muhyiddin is expected to announce the list of ministers at 5pm.

Kepala Batas MP Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the announcement had to come as soon as possible, as the country cannot function without a Cabinet.

"I think the Cabinet will have a mixture of representatives from all the component of parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN), including Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak," he said.

Asked whether his name would be included in the list, Datuk Seri Reezal said he was in the dark over this.

"It is all up to the Prime Minister's sole discretion on whom he picks," said the Umno supreme council member.

Mr Reezal, a former deputy foreign minister, has been tipped to be given a ministerial post in Tan Sri Muhyiddin's government. Another name said to be included is veteran Umno leader and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Popularly known as Ku Li, the Kelantan prince had served as finance minister for two terms - first under the third prime minister Tun Hussein Onn and then under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during his tenure as the fourth prime minister.

Other Umno MPs widely tipped to be picked by Mr Muhyiddin are Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein and Bera MP Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, who wrote on Facebook that he had dinner at Mr Muhyiddin's house last Saturday night, said he would be anticipating the good news on Monday along with other Malaysians.

He said he was informed by Mr Muhyiddin that the Cabinet members would be those who passed the vetting process by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police.

"I was also informed by those who are involved in the process that he (Muhyiddin) has instructed that those in the Cabinet line-up must not possess fake education certificates.

"Each member must present authentic certificates," he said.

Datuk Mohd Asri claimed that Mr Muhyiddin told him of the new Cabinet line-up plans over dinner.

"I told him that I believe if his Cabinet members are those who are clean from corruption and are of high quality, then God willing, that is a strong argument on his (Muhyiddin's) part," said Dr Mohd Asri.

Umno and PAS, which are component parties of PN, have publicly come out to say that the appointments would be at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin's discretion.

Former deputy prime minister and incumbent Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said last Saturday that he would not be in the new Cabinet.

He said the new government must be clean and that opportunities must be given to charged individuals to clear their name through legal court procedure.

Ahmad Zahid is facing 47 charges - 12 for criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering - involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to the Yayasan Akalbudi charity foundation.

However, Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad said Ahmad Zahid should still be included in the Cabinet.

"Wanita Umno feels that the Umno president should be in the Cabinet line-up for the party's dignity and also to assist the Prime Minister in matters of national governance," said the Parit Sulong MP in a statement on Sunday.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier denied that Umno was lobbying for the deputy prime minister post, adding that the party had recommended several names of BN MPs to the Prime Minister for him to choose truly deserving individuals.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang also said that it was not an issue if he was not chosen as deputy prime minister, saying that it was Mr Muhyiddin's prerogative.

Saying that the party was leaving it to Mr Muhyiddin's wisdom to appoint his Cabinet, Datuk Seri Hadi suggested however that appointments be made from among professionals, adding that they were needed to improve areas in economy, education, health and people's welfare.

With additional reporting by The Straits Times