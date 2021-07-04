Malaysia PM Muhyiddin still in hospital with infection of digestive system

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is receiving treatment for an infection to his digestive system and not a recurrence of a tumour, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (July 4).

In a statement, the PMO said that after further checks, his doctors have confirmed that he needs intravenous antibiotics and will be discharged in a few days.

"The Prime Minister was warded on June 30 and is still receiving treatment for an infection to his digestive system. After an intensive health check-up, there is no proof that there is a recurrence of his old tumour," said the PMO.

It added that he is now stable and recovering, and is allowed to continue with his duties while receiving treatment.

"On the advice of doctors, he is now still hospitalised to continue receiving intravenous antibiotics. He is expected to be discharged in a few days," said the PMO.

It added that Mr Muhyiddin thanks everyone who has been praying for his health.

On June 30, the Prime Minister - a cancer survivor - was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur after reportedly suffering from diarrhoea for more than a week.

"He was admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for treatment and observation," the PMO said then.