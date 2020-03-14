Malaysia plans to evacuate 65 of its citizens in Iran, 323 in Italy - minister

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia is planning to bring home 65 of its citizens in Iran and 323 in Italy, two nations hits hard by the outbreak of the coronavirus, with the Women and Family Ministry given the responsibility to look into the welfare, said its minister Rina Mohd Harun.

She said, as quoted by Bernama news agency, that apart from helping them with getting basic necessities such as food, drinks and clothes, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) would also help update their information prior to being airlifted out.

"The JKM will also coordinate donations from non-governmental organisations, corporate sector and individuals as well as manage their needs and provide counselling service to their families if needed," she said in a statement on Saturday (March 14), Bernama said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday said the government is looking into bringing its nationals home from Iran and Italy.

Datuk Seri Rina said the Malaysian team that had carried out the two evacuations of Malaysians in Wuhan in China would also be roped in to help in the new evacuations.

Malaysia last month (February) evacuated a total of 170 of its nationals from Wuhan using specially chartered flights.

Iran has recorded 611 deaths from 12,729 cases, while Italy has recorded 1,266 deaths and at least 17,660 cases.