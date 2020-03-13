Coronavirus: Iran security forces to empty city streets, highest single-day death toll of 85 reported

Iranians wearing face masks and protective gloves go shopping in a bazaar during the coronavirus pandemic in Teheran, Iran, on March 12, 2020.
Iranians wearing face masks and protective gloves go shopping in a bazaar during the coronavirus pandemic in Teheran, Iran, on March 12, 2020.
Published
41 min ago
Updated
1 min ago

DUBAI/TEHERAN (REUTERS, AFP) - Iran’s security forces will empty the streets of its cities in the next 24 hours in a drive to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency IRNA reported on Friday (March 13).

The country announced 85 new deaths on Friday, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries

"Sadly, 85 people infected with the Covid-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

There are a total of 11,364 diagnosed infections, up till Friday.

 

