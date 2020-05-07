Malaysia Parliament Speaker rejects Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal's motion of confidence for Mahathir

KOTA KINABALU - The Speaker of the Malaysia Parliament's Lower House, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, has rejected a letter sent by Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal seeking a motion of confidence in former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad when Parliament convenes on May 18.

According to a letter seen by the Free Malaysia Today news website, the motion was rejected as it was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution, which relates to the authority of the king to appoint the prime minister.

"Therefore, I will not allow the motion to be brought to the sitting," the report cited Mr Ariff as saying.

A picture of the letter proposing the motion sent by Datuk Seri Shafie, who is Member of Parliament for Semporna in Sabah, had gone viral on social media late on Wednesday (May 6), The Star reported.

Mr Shafie earlier on Thursday confirmed he had sent the letter, dated May 1, to the Speaker after being pressed by reporters in Sabah.

But the Parti Warisan Sabah president declined to elaborate on his reasons for seeking the special motion, saying that the matter would be deliberated at the appropriate time and place, The Star report said.

Mr Ariff had confirmed the authenticity of the letter sent from Mr Shafie when contacted by reporters earlier but said a full statement on the matter would only be released by the Dewan Rakyat secretary on Friday.

The move by Mr Shafie comes as the Free Malaysia Today website reported that Tun Dr Mahathir is also seeking a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The report cited a letter seen by the website sent by Dr Mahathir to the Speaker, stating that Tan Sri Muhyiddin does not have the majority support of MPs to remain as prime minister.

May 18 will be the first Parliament sitting since the so-called backdoor Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Mr Muhyiddin took over from the Pakatan Harapan alliance.

The moves by Mr Shafie and Dr Mahathir have reignited a political crisis that began on Feb 24, when members of Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia - including Mr Muhyiddin - and 11 lawmakers from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) left the PH coalition, causing PH to lose its parliamentary majority.

The PH was then replaced by the PN, an alliance that Mr Muhyiddin formed with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia - parties that were not part of the PH pact that won the last general election in May 2018.

Despite PN taking power, PH has insisted that it, not Mr Muhyiddin or PN, has the support of the majority of MPs.

Mr Shafie has remained "friendly" to the PH bloc and continues to support Dr Mahathir following the fall of the PH coalition.

The one-day Parliament sitting on May 18 will be the first test of whether either side commands a majority support of the 112 lawmakers necessary to govern the country.

Meanwhile, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday announced that the PH alliance had named him the opposition leader, The Star reported.

In a Facebook live video, Datuk Seri Anwar said the coalition has informed Parliament that he would be leading them.

"The decision has been made known to all opposition parties, including a faction from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Warisan Sabah, that I have been named the leader of the opposition once again," he said.

Mr Anwar had held the position from June 26, 2013, to March 16, 2015, during his time as MP for Permatang Pauh.

Currently an MP for Port Dickson, he replaces Umno's Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who took on the role during the PH government.