Malaysia nabs suspect involved in trafficking drugs into Singapore via drone

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police on Tuesday (June 23) arrested a Singaporean man known as "Boy Setan", suspected to be involved in trafficking drugs into Singapore via a drone.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay revealed on Monday (June 22) that Boy Setan (Devil Boy) is 40-year-old Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said.

Describing him as brazen, Datuk Ayob said Azli had allegedly flown a drone with drugs from Johor Baru city centre. Malaysian police did not disclose when he had done this or what drugs these were.

On Tuesday, the police chief told The Straits Times: "He has been arrested and will be interrogated."

A source with the police told ST that Azli was detained on Tuesday (June 23) at a condominium apartment in Johor Baru.

"He came here once in a while to smuggle drugs and went back (to Singapore), but with the recovery movement control order, his movement is limited," Mr Ayob had told reporters on Monday, referring to restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He added that this was the first time the Johor police had dealt with a trafficking case using a drone.

Azli has allegedly been in Malaysia for the past three months.

He is believed to be associated with four Singaporeans arrested by the Singapore police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) last week, also for trafficking drugs by drone.

Two of them - aged 29 and 34 - were arrested last Wednesday (June 17) for suspected drug-related activities in which a drone was used to transport a bag of drugs from Johor Baru to Kranji.

Based on flight data retrieved from one of their phones, the suspects are believed to have flown the drone from Kranji to Johor Baru and back that day.

The drone returned with the bag of drugs, which included 278g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

CNB officers subsequently found 35g of Ice, 8g of heroin and 195 Ecstasy tablets in a car belonging to one of the men, which was parked near Kranji Reservoir Park.

In a follow-up operation last Thursday (June 18), CNB officers raided a private housing estate unit in Marne Road where a 40-year-old man was detained. Drugs as well as $13,230 in cash were found in the unit.

A 24-year-old female drug abuser was also nabbed nearby.

In total, the authorities seized drugs worth at least $44,000.