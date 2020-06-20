Two men used drone to transport drugs from Johor Baru to Kranji Reservoir Park

SINGAPORE - Four Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug activities in which a drone was used to transport a bag of drugs from Johor Baru to Kranji.

Two of them - aged 29 and 34 years old - were arrested on Wednesday (June 17), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Saturday.

They are believed to have flown the drone from Kranji to Johor Baru and back, based on flight data retrieved from one of the suspect's phone.

The drone returned with the bag of drugs which included 278g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

A subsequent search by CNB officers found that one of the men had parked his car near Kranji Reservoir Park and in the vehicle was 35g of Ice, 8g of heroin, and 195 Ecstasy tablets.

In a follow-up operation on Thursday, CNB officers had to force their way into a private housing estate unit in Marne Road after the occupant, a suspected drug trafficker, refused to comply with lawful orders.

Officers found 76g of Ice, a small amount of heroin, two Erimin-5 tablets and $13,230 in cash in the unit. A 40-year-old man was arrested in the raid.

The authorities had earlier arrested a 24-year-old female drug abuser near the same private housing estate.

In total, they seized 389g of Ice, 8g of heroin, 195 Ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets. The value of the drugs amounted to at least $44,000.



Cash and some of the drugs seized in the raid. PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU



The first two suspects were charged on Friday with trafficking Class A controlled drugs.

The authorities said the 389g of Ice seized in the operations is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 220 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.