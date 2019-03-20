Malaysia media watchdog orders social media platforms to remove Christchurch attack videos

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) says it has contacted all social media platforms to take down any video of the Christchurch shootings.

The MCMC also said that they would continue to monitor the spread of such videos on the Internet.

"Based on our monitoring, all full-length and edited versions of the video have been taken offline, including those on social media platforms.

"The public is also encouraged to self-regulate and be aware of the things they share online, either through WhatsApp or on social media platforms," it said in a statement on Wednesday (March 20).

MCMC also urged social media users to report any inappropriate content to the relevant social media platform so that accounts which violate its terms of service can be deactivated.

It added that action would be taken against individuals who are found to have violated Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, adding that a person who commits an offence can be fined not more than RM50,000 (S$16,585) or imprisoned for up to one year, or both.

Earlier, the MCMC had warned the public not to share or spread footage of the shootings in Christchurch.

MCMC had also said that it was working with the relevant service providers to take down postings of the recordings.

On March 15, the alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant livestreamed the shooting incident for 17 minutes on Facebook as he mowed down worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 people and injuring dozens others.