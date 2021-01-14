Malaysia logs 15 deaths as daily Covid-19 cases hit record high of 3,337

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia on Thursday (Jan 14) logged 3,337 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a new daily record high.

This was the fourth time this month that daily cases hit a new record high. The previous high was logged just two days ago on Tuesday, at 3,309 cases.

There were 15 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, just one short of the record 16 fatalities in one day reported last Friday.

The total death toll stood at 578.

Malaysia now has 147,855 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of people with active Covid-19 infections in Malaysia was at 33,989 on Thursday.

There are currently 195 patients in intensive care, with 86 of them requiring ventilator support.

On the same day, 1,710 Covid-19 patients were discharged, raising the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to 113,288.

Veteran lawmaker Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was the latest high-profile Covid-19 victim.

The 83-year old MP is warded at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Three full Cabinet ministers and a deputy minister tested positive for the virus in the past week and are being treated.

They are Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun; Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin and Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was the first Malaysian Cabinet minister who tested positive for Covid-19. This was in October last year and he has long been discharged from hospital.