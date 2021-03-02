Malaysia lifts MCO for KL, Selangor, Johor and Penang

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia on Tuesday (March 2) said the movement control order (MCO) imposed on Selangor, Johor and Penang states along with the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur will be switched to the more relaxed conditional MCO from Friday.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said inter-district travel within a state will be allowed, with the exception of Sabah, The Star daily reported.

But travel between two states will still be banned in order to curb the potential spread of the coronavirus, he said at his regular Covid-19 briefings.

Under the MCO, which was imposed for most states from Jan 13, many activities were curbed, including mass sports, and only limited attendance was allowed at mosques, churches and temples.

Police and the military also mounted roadblocks along major roads to check on those crossing district or state lines under the MCO.

Under the conditional MCO, more business activities are expected to be allowed, although all shops and malls will continue to adhere to health protocols such as checking the temperatures of visitors.

Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Perak states remain under the conditional MCO.

The states of Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah and Perlis, along with the federal territories of Putrajaya and Labuan, will be placed under the recovery MCO, with all economic activities expected to be reopened.