Malaysia receives first shipment of coronavirus vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's first batch of coronavirus vaccines touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Sunday (Feb 21) morning, with another consignment making its way over land from Singapore to Johor the same afternoon.

The 312,390 doses made several stops since leaving the Pfizer plant in Belgium, including Leipzig, Germany and Singapore, which is the Asia-Pacific distribution hub for the much-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

A total of 16 secret locations will hold the vaccines, including four in Johor that are receiving the doses via ground shipments from Singapore.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also tasked with leading the national Covid-19 immunisation programme (NIP), told reporters on Sunday that the vaccination rollout has been brought forward to Wednesday, from Feb 26, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah the first to receive their jabs.

"They will receive their first injections after the Cabinet meeting," Mr Khairy said.

Some 500,000 frontliners, mostly made up of healthcare workers who are at the heart of the nation's fight against the deadly pandemic, will be prioritised in the first phase of the NIP.

High-risk individuals will be next, before the general adult population joins in - with a target of inoculating at least 80 per cent of the people - by February 2022.

Initial reports indicate that Malaysia will administer between 75,000 to 150,000 doses per day.

A second batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will arrive on Feb 26, and then at fortnightly intervals.

China-made Sinovac vaccines will also begin arriving from Feb 27, although it has not yet received Malaysian regulatory approval.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong also told reporters that he has discussed with his Singapore counterpart, Mr Ong Ye Kung, a proposal for a "universal certification" for individuals who have completed their coronavirus immunisations. Such as certification would allow them to travel between the two countries, as well as in regional countries.

"This matter will be brought to Wisma Putra, to accept a certification along with reciprocating countries," Dr Wee said, referring to the Foreign Ministry's headquarters.

"The matter is being discussed. As the vaccination process is ongoing, we will follow-up...possibly there will be no need to quarantine anymore. This can revive the aviation industry in Malaysia and regionally," he added.