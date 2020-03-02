Malaysian coronavirus patient was in close contact with ex-ministers: Report

KUALA LUMPUR - A coronavirus patient in Malaysia is believed to have come in close contact with a former minister and former deputy minister, local media reported.

According to Malaysiakini, the patient, who is a senior member of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah, and the head of a government-linked company, had attended a ministry function with the former minister and the former deputy minister on Feb 27 at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

It was an appreciation event as they were leaving the ministry following the dissolution of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Khazanah Nasional Berhad on Sunday (March 1) confirmed that one of its employees had been infected by the coronavirus.

Malaysia's Health Ministry on Sunday announced four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total cases to 29.

Sources told Malaysiakini the Khazanah employee is Case 26.

According to the Health Ministry, patient 26 travelled to Shanghai in the middle of January.

He developed a fever and sore throat on Feb 27 and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Feb 29. He has been admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward.

Based on photographic evidence of the event on Feb 27, patient 26 was seen standing a few feet away from the former minister and former deputy minister.

According to Malaysiakini, at least one of the ex-ministers is under self-quarantine and will get checked soon.

One of them has joined the new Perikatan Nasional coalition while another is part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, Malaysiakini said.

They had mingled with their fellow MPs during a series of political meetings to deal with the political deadlock that followed after the PH government collapsed last Monday.