Malaysia election: PM Najib in four-cornered fight for Pekan

PEKAN (BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Najib Razak will face a four-cornered fight in his parliamentary constituency of Pekan, Pahang in Malaysia's general election on May 9.

He will defend his seat against the candidate from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Ahiatudin Daud, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)'s Zahid Mat Arip and independent candidate Abd Kadir Sainudin.

Datuk Seri Najib, chairman of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN), has held the Pekan seat since 1976, taking over from his father Abdul Razak Hussein who passed away that year.

He won the seat with a majority of over 35,000 votes in the last election in 2013, in a straight fight with PKR's Mohd Fariz Abd Talib.

Accompanied to the nomination centre by supporters bearing BN banners and flags on Saturday (April 28), Mr Najib was all smiles as he waved at about 5,000 supporters who lined the road to the centre.

Meanwhile the constituency's four state seats will be seeing three-cornered fights between BN, PAS and PKR.

The central state of Pahang is a BN stronghold, with its lawmakers making up 10 of the 14 Parliamentary seats.

BN also dominates the state legislature, holding 30 of the 42 state assembly seats.