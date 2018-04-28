Malaysia election: Nominations close, candidates await confirmation to contest May 9 polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Nominations to participate in Malaysia's 14th general elections have closed at 10am.

Thousands of supporters thronged the various nominations centres throughout Malayasia on Saturday (April 28) to cheer their candidates as they went inside to submit their nomination forms.

Their submissions will now be scrutinised by the returning officers and by other candidates from rival sides, who might spot mistakes that could disqualify the candidates. These include basic things like mistakes in writing down addresses, or wrong identity card numbers.

Two significant no-shows have occurred - self-styled bomoh Ibrahim Mat Zin did not turn up in Bagan Datuk, Perak, where he had said he would be standing against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

And in Batu Pahat Johor, Datuk Puad Zarkashi - the Umno division chief for the area who was not picked as a candidate - also did not turn up to register his name for the contest. He had dropped hints that he might contest as an independent.

Related Story Sign up for ST Asia Report newsletter for Malaysia GE updates and other highlights in the region

Returning officers will later announce those candidates who have qualified to stand in the various Parliament and state assembly seats, for the May 9 Polling Day.

There are 222 parliamentary seats up for grabs, with each winner becoming an MP.

There are also 505 seats to be contested in 12 of Malaysia's 13 states, with the winner becoming a state assemblyman or assemblywoman.

Sarawak will hold elections for only its 31 Parliament seats, as its state polls were held in May 2016.

Once this is done, the official campaigning period will start. It will last for 11 days until midnight rolls in on May 9.

Related Story Malaysia GE Nomination Day: Candidates have until 10am to file papers

Related Story Malaysia Elections 2018: The battleground states

One key feature in the incumbent's favour will be multi-cornered fights in most parliamentary seats.

Three main groups are set for battle: ruling coalition Barisan Nasional led by Prime Minister Najib Razak; the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad; and the Gagasan Sejahtera coalition led by Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which aims to contest at least 130 seats.

PH's four parties - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) - decided to contest under the banner of PKR after their plan to get PH registered was blocked by the Registrar of Societies, which said PPBM had failed to satisfactorily submit documents relating to its meetings.

The EC's new guidelines have also been decried for restricting campaign material to photographs of only two leaders of a political party - the president and deputy president, or equivalent - and the photo of the candidate for that constituency.

As the PH members will contest under the PKR logo, they can use pictures of only PKR president Wan Azizah Ismail and deputy president Azmin Ali. They will not be able to use those of Tun Mahathir, who they are banking on to attract Malay voters, except in Langkawi, where he is contesting.

Voter turnout, which was 84.8 per cent in 2013 when polling was on a Sunday, could also be lower as Polling Day this time falls on a Wednesday.