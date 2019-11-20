Malaysia gay sex video: Police seek help of American expert in ongoing probe

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have sought the help of an American expert in the ongoing investigation of a sex video allegedly involving a minister.

"The police had sent a team to the United States of America for a third-party expert's opinion on the videos. The report of the videos will be sent to us soon, definitely by the year's end," said the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Commissioner Huzir Mohamed, during a press conference in Bukit Aman on the matter.

Regarding Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam's own analysis of the video, he said that police were well aware of the now-viral reports that have been shared online.

"We have recorded his statements on him getting expert opinions from overseas and have informed the Attorney-General on the matter and it is up to them if they accept those reports," he said.

He added that the reliability of those reports was not confirmed.

"Who sent it? Who received it? There're so many things to question. When we did it, we know who the expert is, the credibility, and whether or not they had given statements in court before," he said.

The sex video clips allegedly feature Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

On an unrelated matter, Datuk Huzir said that police have arrested 7,591 individuals suspected of illegal gambling between January and October.

"A total of RM1.1 million (S$359,700) was also seized. We have found that the syndicates have changed their modus operandi. Now they only let in known customers into their premises to gamble, and do so at night," he said.

On current statistics from the ongoing anti-vice operation, dubbed Ops Noda, he said that police have raided 2,633 entertainment outlets in the first 10 months of this year.

"This is based on records from seven states: Sarawak, Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Penang and Perak," he said.