Malaysia gay sex video: It's not my son, says Haziq's father

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The father of Santubong PKR Youth chief Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz does not think his son is the person in the sex video purportedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

The Sun reported on Friday (June 14) that Mr Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 53, was shocked following his son's confession.

He believes his son is straight, and not gay.

"I watched both the confession and the lewd videos. The latter appears to be shady, and I don't think that's my son," he said.

"However, I watched the confession video a few times because I was convinced it was not my son.

"I was analysing the video, looking at his posture, his movement and his tone, hoping it was fake," he was quoted as saying by the Sun.

Mr Abdul Aziz said his son is a "very nice" man and that he managed to communicate with him only the day before.

On Wednesday, Mr Haziq admitted that he was the other individual seen in a sex video, which has been making its rounds on social media and WhatsApp.

Mr Haziq is also the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He has since been suspended by the ministry and was given three days to respond to a show-cause letter.

He claimed the video was taken without his permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in his room at Hotel Four Points.

Datuk Seri Azmin, in denying his involvement in the sex video, said people should not resort to cruel and filthy acts of political sabotage.