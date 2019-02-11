Malaysia Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng's credentials as an accountant questioned

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng's qualification in accounting is the latest to come under scrutiny following a series of alleged false education credentials involving Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Wee Ka Siong, in questioning Mr Lim's credentials as an accountant, said according to Monash University's website, Mr Lim obtained his Bachelor of Economics in 1984.

"I have no doubt over his degree qualification. However, I wonder how he became a qualified professional accountant in 1983 before he even graduated (in economics)?" he asked in a Facebook posting on Sunday (Feb 10).

On Mr Lim's limguaneng.com website, it is stated in his biodata that he graduated from Monash University, Australia, with a Bachelor of Economics degree and was a qualified professional accountant by 1983.

Datuk Seri Wee, who is the Ayer Hitam MP, also wanted to know how Mr Lim's qualification as a "qualified professional accountant" was accredited.

"Was it by a local or foreign institution? Which country accepts an economics graduate to pass as a 'qualified professional accountant'?

"For a minister who always stresses on the concept of Competency, Accountability and Transparency, please explain and don't keep quiet," he added.

Related Story Five Pakatan Harapan leaders accused of having dubious degrees

Related Story Malaysian minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says she never claimed to be an NUS graduate, amid online scrutiny

Dr Wee also described as "suspicious" Johor Mentri Besar Osman Sapian avoiding questions from the media on his supposed UPM Bachelor in Accounting obtained in 1985.

"UPM's official website stated that the course was introduced in 1985. How is it possible that there could be such a super-fast graduate produced in the same year!

"If Osman fails to prove the genuineness of his academic credentials, will he still have the dignity to lead the state? This is a question of integrity among leaders," he said.

Citing examples of several world leaders who resigned or were sacked for having fake academic credentials, Dr Wee questioned if the Pakatan Harapan leadership would remain quiet and behave as if nothing happened.

"Or will they respond with the standard Pakatan answer, that a person's academic qualifications have nothing to do with political position," he added.

In Teluk Intan, Bernama reports Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming as backing Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong who comes under public scrutiny for his dubious Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Akamai University, United States, claiming that he had obtained it "legitimately".

This is despite the fact that DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang had labelled the university as a degree mill in 2005.

Mr Yong, 48, was also questioned by Dr Wee as to how he could do his MBA without having a first degree.

The Perak executive councillor has in his biodata listed his primary and secondary school education followed by his MBA.

Responding to the controversy, Mr Yong claimed that his way to enhance his self worth has been blown out of proportion.

He, however, did not reveal how he obtained his MBA.

"What is the relationship between this and politics?" asked Mr Yong.