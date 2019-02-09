Malaysian minister Zuraida Kamaruddin's NUS degree questioned amid fake credentials controversies

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After the education credentials of Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya were questioned, a Cabinet minister has now come under scrutiny on social media.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin's science degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has been questioned by Twitter user Don Juan deRyezal.

"Assalamualaikum YBM @zuraida_my. Kami gagal menemui carian nama YBM di National University of Singapore. Mungkin tercicir agaknya? (We were unable to find your name in the NUS. Could it have gone missing?)" he wrote.

The tweet included a Bernama infographic, which stated that she had obtained a social science degree from NUS, while the university's online degree verification portal yielded no results in a search for the Parti Keadilan Rakyat vice-president's name.

Ms Zuraida could not be contacted for comment.

A source close to Ms Zuraida confirmed that she is currently performing her umrah.

"We will issue a statement on this matter soon," he added.

Several Pakatan Harapan politicians have had their education credentials questioned recently.

Datuk Marzuki, whose degree, initially stated as from the University of Cambridge pursued through a distance learning programme, later admitted that his degree was actually from the Cambridge International University in the United States.

Following this reveal, two others have had their education background quizzed. They are Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong.