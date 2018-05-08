Malaysia election: Follow The Straits Times for updates on polling day

SINGAPORE - For the past 11 days, The Straits Times' team of journalists have fanned out across Malaysia to report on the campaign trail in the country's most closely watched polls.

As campaigning comes to a close and 15 million Malaysians head to polling booths on Wednesday (May 9), the team will continue to bring you comprehensive coverage round the clock.

The Straits Times Foreign Editor Zakir Hussain will lead the coverage with South-east Asia Editor Reme Ahmad and Kuala-Lumpur-based Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, Malaysia correspondents Nadirah H. Rodzi and Trinna Leong, as well as Assistant Foreign Editor Lim Ai Leen and Tan Hui Yee on polling night, bringing you the latest updates and analysis of the results.

Malaysia Correspondent Hazlin Hassan will be in Kelantan and Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez will track Sabah to keep you posted on the situation in these key states.

Kedah, another battleground state, will be closely monitored by Regional Correspondent Arlina Arshad while Senior Correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will be reporting from the southern state of Johor.

Senior Writer Wong Kim Hoh, Executive Photojournalist Kua Chee Siong, photojournalists Ariffin Jamar and Lim Yaohui, together with multimedia journalists Azim Azman and Hairianto Diman, will capture the sights and sounds of polling day.

Follow our live blog for all the action from 8am when polls open and check out our microsite str.sg/malaysiaGE. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @STForeigndesk for live results and more.