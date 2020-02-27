Coronavirus: Malaysia confirms first case with travel history to Japan

KUALA LUMPUR (XINHUA) - A Malaysian woman tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, days after returning from Japan, the Health Ministry said on Thursday (Feb 27).

The 53-year-old woman who returned to Malaysia on Feb 23 started showing symptoms shortly after her return and is being treated at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, the ministry said in a statement.

She tested positive on Thursday as the 23rd case in Malaysia and the first one with a recent travel history to Japan.

The ministry said two other individuals who had previously tested positive have fully recovered and have been discharged. One is a 67-year-old female Chinese national and the other an 83-year-old US woman, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22.

It added that a total of 1,569 individuals in the country were sampled for the coronavirus, with 23 confirmed positive, 1,523 tested negative and 23 still pending laboratory results.

The ministry advised Malaysians against travelling to territories or cities affected, including South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran and China.

"Based on the current situation of coronavirus in Malaysia and the latest developments globally, MOH intends to provide advice to take care of the health of the individual, the family and the community as a whole," it said.