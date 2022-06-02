Malaysia authorities to enforce chicken export ban at country's exit points

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) will ensure no chicken exports will leave the country starting from Wednesday (June 1), in line with the country's decision to stabilise domestic chicken supply and prices.

The ministry, in a statement on Wednesday reported by Bernama, said that the ban would be enforced by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis), which oversees the imports and exports of live animals and animal products, among others.

The ministry said permits covering the export of live chicken, round chicken carcasses, meat cuts and chicken-based food products would no longer be issued while the ban remained in place.

"All permit approvals to export the commodity from June 1, 2022, are cancelled and blocked. Physical control at all exit gates has been implemented by Maqis enforcement officers and any attempt to export the commodity is not allowed," the statement read.

Mafi said that those found guilty of violating the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 could be fined up to RM100,000 (S$31,200), be jailed for not more than six years or both.

For subsequent offences, offenders could be fined up to RM150,000, or receive a seven-year jail sentence.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced on May 23 that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.