Former Malaysian intelligence unit chief to make police report over claims she sent letter to CIA on Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid will make a police report over news articles that claimed she had sent a letter to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In a statement yesterday, Datuk Hasanah said she was advised by her lawyers to lodge a report over the matter.

"I will also hold a press conference to explain the real situation," she said through her lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali on Friday (July 27).

Several screenshots of the purported letter were made viral recently, in which Datuk Hasanah allegedly wrote to CIA director Gina Haspel pitching former prime minister Najib Razak as a United States ally.

The letter was allegedly written on May 4, just a week before the 14th General Election.