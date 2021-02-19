Malaysia announces winning design for Johor-S'pore RTS Link station in Bukit Chagar

KUALA LUMPUR - The winning design for the future Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Station in Bukit Chagar was submitted by Johorean architect Chin Yee Chong.

Mr Chin's design - the "Integration of Two" - signifies Johor and Singapore's relationship and history, said Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Chief Executive Officer Mohd Zarif Hashim.

"It is very modern and futuristic. It will be a design all of us will be proud of...an iconic landmark in Johor once it's completed," Datuk Zarif said, announcing the winning design at a virtual press conference on Friday (Feb 19).

"The building will be 16-storey high, (with) four (stories to) be used to co-locate the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ)," he added.

The Facade Design Ideas Competition, jointly organised by MTR Corp and Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia, tapped into the talents of Malaysian architects to discover a fitting design for the RTS Link Station.

For winning the competition, Mr Chin, who is from Johor Baru-based SM Architects, took home RM250,000 (S$82,241).

The competition was launched on Nov 23 last year, a day after the ground-breaking ceremony for the project, and ran until Jan 25 this year.

The brainchild of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, the competition received 91 submissions in total.

The winning design features natural lighting and self cleaning glass, which would reduce the maintenance cost. It will be built using light-weight composite materials.

"It is environmentally sustainable," Mr Zarif said.

Asked if commuters would need to clear immigration on both sides, he said: "They would have to get clearance from both but it will be done in the same building.

"Commuters need to clear formalities with the Johor immigration first before going one floor up and do the same with the Singapore side, and then board the train. Once in Woodlands, they can just go off and about."

The 4km RTS Link - 2.7km of the route in Malaysia and 1.3km in Singapore - will link the Bukit Chagar station to Singapore's Woodlands North MRT station.

Construction in Bukit Chagar began in November last year, with Malaysia starting a three-month public inspection of the RTS Link project last month.

The RTS Link stations will be integrated with the local transport networks and in Woodlands. There will eventually be a transport hub connected to the RTS Link and the Thomson-East Coast Line in Singapore .

The CIQ facilities for both Singapore and Malaysia will also be co-located at each station, meaning commuters will have to clear immigration only once at their point of departure.

First announced in 2010, the rail link project was initially targeted to be ready by 2018. A new starting date of end-2024 was agreed in 2017 and both countries signed a deal the following year, with construction due to start in 2019.

But the project stalled after the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in Malaysia. It was suspended for six months at Malaysia's request to review its scope, structure and costs. The deadline to agree on new terms was extended four times before the project got back on track in July last year, one day before the final deadline.

Several key changes were made, including the use of a standalone light rail transit (LRT) system instead of the same trains and systems as the Thomson-East Coast Line.

It will take commuters about five minutes to reach Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru. The rail service can carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.